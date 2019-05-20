Emergency services respond to woman on the wrong side of the railings on Valley Bridge, Scarborough

A woman in her 20s has been charged following an incident on Valley Bridge.

North Yorkshire Police were called yesterday [Sunday May 19] to reports for the concern for the safety of a woman in her 20’s who was reported to be on the wrong side of the railings on Valley Bridge, Scarborough.

The bridge was closed to enable emergency services to deal with the incident at 5.25pm.

Fire and Rescue services also attended and the woman was successfully brought down from the bridge.

She was arrested and later charged with restricting/obstructive an officer in the execution of their duty and using threatening and abusive language.

She is due to appear at Scarborough Magistrates Court next month.