Ex-Mayor of Filey David Hudghton denies alleged sexual offences against young girls

Former Filey mayor David Hudghton has denied a string of alleged sexual offences against two young girls.

The 78-year-old appeared at York Crown Court on Monday charged with 13 counts including sexual assault and inciting an under-age child to engage in sexual activity.

Mr Hudghton, of Wharfedale, Filey, pleaded not guilty to all allegations including eight counts of sexually assaulting a child under 13 years of age and five counts of causing or inciting a minor to engage in sexual activity.

The alleged offences are said to have occurred between October 2 2017, and December 25 2018.

Mr Hudghton, Filey’s former first citizen, wore a blue pin-striped suit, shirt and tie in the dock as he confirmed his name and responded to the charges.

The two young girls cannot be named for legal reasons.

Judge Sean Morris adjourned the case for a further mention on Thursday October 3, when a trial date will be set.

The trial, which is expected to last at least five days, will take place at a separate court within the Yorkshire circuit.