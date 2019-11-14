Family cat dies and another one is injured after being shot with pellet gun

A cat has died after being shot with a pellet gun.

It happened on West End at approximately 5pm on Sunday November 3.

Sadly, one of the cats died as a result of the incident. A second cat, belonging to the same family, was also injured and taken to a vets for treatment and survived.

Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 or email James.Pearce@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.