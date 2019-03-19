Family of dead North Yorkshire man may be in Leeds

Police in North Yorkshire believe a man who died in Scarborough over the weekend may have family in Leeds.

On behalf of the Coroner’s office, they are appealing to trace the family of 43-year-old Mark Colin Faye, who died in Scarborough on Sunday, March 17.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and it is believed there may be some family living in the Leeds area.

Anyone who believes they are related to Mr Faye or who has any information which may assist in finding his family are asked to contact the Coroner’s Office on 01609 643168.