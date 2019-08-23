Family of motorcyclist who died in Whitby crash pay tribute to "kind, funny, caring and likeable" man

The family of a man who died in a collision near Whitby on Tuesday have paid tribute to one of the "the most likeable men you could ever meet”.

The man has been identified as John “Johnny” Redhead from York.

KEEP OUR COAST CLEAN: It's down to all of us to protect our beaches and deal with litter

https://www.bridlingtonfreepress.co.uk/news/people/keep-our-coast-clean-it-s-down-to-all-of-us-to-protect-our-beaches-and-deal-with-litter-1-9950811

In a statement released by North Yorkshire Police, Johnny’s family said: “Johnny was a much-loved husband, father, grandfather and a great friend to so many.

“He was one of the most kind, funny, caring and likeable men you could ever meet and he always had a smile on his face and lived life to the full.

“We are all absolutely devastated and his loss is going to leave a huge hole in all our lives.”

Police are continuing to appeal for anyone who witnessed or has dash-cam footage of the collision, which happened at around 5pm on Tuesday August 20 on Hawsker Lane near Whitby, to come forward.

A black Yamaha motorcycle was travelling with two other motorcycles from the direction of Whitby Abbey towards the village of Hawsker, and it was involved in a collision with a blue tractor which was travelling in the same direction.

Following the crash and before the arrival of emergency services, one of the other motorcycles left the scene without stopping.

Sadly, Mr Redhead, the rider of the black motorcycle, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the tractor, a 25-year-old man from the Whitby area, was uninjured.

KEEP OUR COAST CLEAN: Sealife clear 97kg of litter from North Bay in one day

On Thursday August 22, a 27-year-old man from York was arrested in connection with the collision and a motorcycle was recovered.

He has been released under investigation whilst enquiries continue.

Traffic Constable Mark Patterson, of North Yorkshire Police’s Roads Policing Group, said: “I would like to thank the members of the public who provided first aid to the casualty at the scene and those who have already responded to our appeal, however I am still keen to speak to anyone who saw the collision, or saw any of the vehicles beforehand, or has any dash-cam footage to get in touch.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision or the events surrounding it is urged to contact North Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or emailing mark.patterson@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or Steven.James771@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Please quote reference 12190153789 when providing information.

The family respectfully request their privacy during this very difficult time.