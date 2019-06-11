Female worker threatened with violence by drunk man in Scarborough McDonalds

Police have today issued an appeal for witnesses to an incident in Scarborough McDonalds in which a female member of staff was threatened by a customer.

The incident took place around midnight on Monday May 6 in the McDonalds restaurant on Huntriss Row in Scarbororough.

Officers want to speak to this man as he may have important information that could assist the investigation. PIC: North Yorkshire Police

A female member of staff was threatened with violence by a drunk man who was complaining he had not received his food.

North Yorkshire Police said: "The suspect entered the restaurant in the company with three other men, before becoming verbally abusive towards the female assistant manager when frustrated that he had not received his food.

"The man then started to throw food across the restaurant, and was approached and asked him to leave numerous times.

"The male man then threatened to assault the assistant manager and her harm, as well as cause damage to property."

Officers want to speak to the man pictured on CCTV, as he may have important information that could assist the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 762 Sophie Milner or email Sophie.Milner@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Those wishing to remain anonymous can also pass information to independent crime charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12190081364 when passing on information.