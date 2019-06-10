Fight on Ramshill Road stopped traffic when it spilled into road

Police are appealing for witnesses and information about a fight which took place in Scarborough on Friday night.

The incident happened on Ramshill Road at around 10.15pm on Friday June 7.

READ MORE: Inappropriate behaviour at Alpamare water park in Scarborough



A spokeswoman for the force said: "The incident involved three men fighting in the street, at one point stopping traffic as the fight spilled into the road.

"Three men from the local area have since been arrested on suspicion of affray and released on conditional bail while enquiries continue."

Officers are now appealing for witnesses and information to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

In particular, they would like to speak to anyone who may have been on Ramshill Road at that time and may have approached one of these men or anyone whose vehicle was stopped due to the fight taking place in the carriageway.

READ MORE: Two motorcyclists die in collision near Chop Gate in North York Moors



Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 1278 Coles.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can also pass information to independent crime charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12190103035 when giving information.