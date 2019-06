Filey Food Festival signs have been vandalised.

Between 28 May and 1 June signs at Cayton Bay, Killerby, on the A165, Hunmanby, Flixton and Staxton were either taken or damaged.

The event takes place this weekend and organisers say it will be the "biggest and best yet".

Anyone who has any information which could help the investigation should contact police on 101 and quote reference number 12190100435.