Joshua Lionel Richardson is wanted by North Yorkshire Police.

Joshua Lionel Richardson is wanted for a number of offences, including criminal damage and public order.

Richardson is understood to have links to Eastfield and Bridlington.

Most recently he was living in Wold Newton in East Yorkshire but police have reason to believe he may be in the Filey area.