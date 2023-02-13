News you can trust since 1882
First look inside Gristhrope's The Bull Inn pub after blaze as police confirm arson investigation

A fire that devastated the pub near Filey is believed to be an arson attack.

By Louise Hollingsworth
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 13th Feb 2023, 6:08pm

North Yorkshire Police have shared images of the damage to The Bull Inn, in Gristhorpe near Filey, following a suspected arson attack.

The incident happened between 11am on Friday February 10 and 11am on Monday February 13.

North Yorkshire Police and North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service are currently working together to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

First look inside Gristhrope's The Bull Inn pub after a suspected arson attack.
Members of the public should expect to see increased high-visibility patrols over the next few days.

North Yorkshire Police are now appealing for members of the public to come forward if they have any information which will assist the joint investigation.

Officers are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have caught the incident on CCTV, ring doorbell or dash cam footage.

If you have any information, contact on 101, select option 2 and ask for Jacob Rushworth.

The Gristhrope's The Bull Inn pub has been involved in a suspected arson attack.

Alternatively, you can email [email protected]

Quote reference number 12230027117 when passing information.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

