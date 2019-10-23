Five accused of Scarborough murder appear in court

Five men have appeared in court charged with the murder of Scarborough man Solomon Robinson.

Twenty-six-year-old Mr Robinson died following an alleged stabbing in St Nicholas Street in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Solomon Robinson. Picture from North Yorkshire Police

Mr Robinson was found with serious injuries outside Scarborough Town Hall at about 2am and taken to hospital where he died.

Ten people - nine men aged 18 to 28, and a 16 year-old boy - were arrested in connection with the incident.

On Wednesday, five of the suspects appeared at York Magistrates’ Court charged with murder.

Callon Brass, 21, of Eastborough, Scarborough, Dawid Goral, 20, of Durham Street, Stevie Low, 22, of Rainford Close, Kieran Watkinson, 18, of Endcliff Crescent, and a youth from Scarborough who was 17 at the time of the offence appeared in the dock after being remanded in custody.

They were each charged with jointly murdering Mr Solomon on October 20.

None of the defendants was asked to enter pleas and the case was committed straight to the Crown Court.

All five defendants will next appear at Leeds Crown Court on Friday, October 25. They were all remanded in custody until then.

Four other men and a 16-year-old boy who were also arrested in connection with the incident have been released on police bail under investigation.