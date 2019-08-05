Five 'county lines' drug dealers from Leeds jailed for a combined 25 years for peddling cocaine and heroin in Scarborough

Five 'county lines' drug dealers from Leeds have been jailed for a total of 25 years for peddling cocaine and heroin in Scarborough.

The investigation dates back to June 2017 when officers stopped a Vauxhall Astra in Scarborough following a report that it was involved in suspected drug dealing on Prince of Wales Terrace.

Liam Ayres, 33 (left) and Ethan Bodally, 20.

The car and its occupants, driver Anthony Cleary and passenger Daniel Squires, were searched by officers who found 28 wraps of heroin, 30 wraps of cocaine and £290 in cash.

The investigation then went on to uncover other suspects involved in the supply network including ringleader, Liam Ayres, his girlfriend at the time, Tammy Cleary, and Ethan Jake Bodally.

Throughout the investigation officers seized a total of 109 wraps of heroin – some mixed with deadly fentanyl - and 90 wraps of cocaine.

A search of a flat in Albion Crescent rented by Ayres uncovered more evidence of drug dealing including a list of local addicts, weighing scales and bags.

Tammy Cleary was also found to have banked over £10,000 from the proceeds of drug dealing over a period of four months.

Liam Peter Ayres, 33, of Monkswood Avenue, Seacroft pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to supply cocaine and heroin in May 2019. He was jailed for seven years and two months.

Tamela (Tammy) Louise Cleary, 27, of Monkswood Avenue, Seacroft, was found guilty by jury at York Crown Court on 26 June 2019 of conspiracy to class A drugs and conspiracy to conceal criminal property (the money earned through drug dealing). She was jailed for five years.

Anthony Cleary, 26, of Naburn Road, Whinmoor, Leeds, was also found guilty by jury of conspiracy to supply class A drugs and conspiracy to conceal criminal property. He was jailed for five years.

Ethan Jaake Bodally, 20, of Stanks Drive, Seacroft, pleaded guilty on the first day of his trial to conspiracy to supply class a drugs and conspiracy to conceal criminal property. He was jailed for four years and six months.

Daniel Squires, 28, of Hyde Park Road, Leeds, pleaded guilty in 2018 to supplying class A drugs (heroin and cocaine). He was jailed for three years and four months.

A sixth suspect was previously found not guilty.

A hearing under the Proceeds of Crime Act has been set for December 2019. This is legislation that is used to permanently deprive criminals of any money and assets they have earned through crime.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable James Temple of Scarborough CID, said: “A large amount of drugs and the suppliers of those drugs are now off the streets of Scarborough. They targeted local drug addicts, many of whom are vulnerable due to their addiction, and to compound the risks to them, some of the drugs were a potential deadly mix of heroin and fentanyl. Drug dealers care nothing about the people and communities whose lives they ruin and only about the money they make. However, they now have ample time to reflect on their life choices as they begin their lengthy jail terms.”

DC Temple added: “Drug dealing is a priority for North Yorkshire Police. As this case demonstrates, we will take action to disrupt it and protect our neighbourhoods. But we need information from local people who suspect it is happening in their community.

“We urge members of the public to continue to report information about suspected drug dealing in their neighbourhood, either to us, or if you prefer to remain anonymous, the charity, Crimestoppers. No matter how small you believe that piece of information is, it could be a vital piece of the bigger picture and will help inform the action we take.”