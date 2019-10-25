Five men appear in court on Scarborough murder charges

Five men have appeared in court today charged with the murder of Scarborough man Solomon Robinson.

Twenty-six-year-old Mr Robinson died following an alleged stabbing in St Nicholas Street in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Mr Robinson was found with serious injuries outside Scarborough Town Hall at about 2am and taken to hospital where he died.

Eleven people - ten men aged 18 to 30, and a 16 year-old boy - were arrested in connection with the incident.

On Wednesday, five of the suspects appeared at York Magistrates’ Court charged with murder.

Callon Brass, 21, of Eastborough, Scarborough, Dawid Goral, 20, of Durham Street, Stevie Low, 22, of Rainford Close, Kieran Watkinson, 18, of Endcliff Crescent, and Stefan Selvage, 18, of Colescliffe Road, appeared in the dock after being remanded in custody.

They were each charged with jointly murdering Mr Solomon on October 20.

All five defendants have appeared at Leeds Crown Court today and have been remanded in custody.

None of the defendants was asked to enter pleas and will re-appear in court next month.