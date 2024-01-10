Five men plead guilty to hare coursing in East Yorkshire are ordered to pay over £3400 in fines

Five men have pleaded guilty to hare coursing, have been ordered to pay over £3400 in fines and disqualified from keeping sighthounds.

Five men have pleaded guilty to hare coursing on Monday, January 8, in relation to an incident that occured in North Frodingham.

They appeared at Beverley Magistrates Court on Monday, January 8, in connection with an incident at North Frodingham in November 2022.

Craig York, aged 46 of Gurney Valley, Bishop Auckland was summonsed to court and pleaded guilty to both offences having been charged with trespassing on land with the intent to search or pursue hares and being equipped to search or pursue hares and was ordered to pay a total of £1032 in fines and costs.

Mr York was also banned from keeping or owning Sighthounds for 12 months.

Michael McMeekin, aged 30, of Northside, Birtley was summonsed to court and pleaded guilty to both offences having been charged with trespassing on land with the intent to search or pursue hares and being equipped to search or pursue hares and was ordered to pay a total of £1032 in fines and costs.

Mr McMeekin was also banned from keeping or owning Sighthounds for 12 months.

James McMeekin aged 23, of Ash Green Way, Bishop Auckland was summonsed to court and pleaded guilty both offences having been charged of with trespassing on land with the intent to search or pursue hares and being equipped to search or pursue hares and was ordered to pay a total of £754 in fines.

Mr McMeekin was also banned from keeping or owning Sighthounds for 12 months.

Stephen Thomson, aged 33, of Eldon, Bishop Auckland was summonsed to court and pleaded guilty to both offences having been charged with trespassing on land with the intent to search or pursue hares and being equipped to search or pursue hares and was ordered to pay a total of £338 in fines and costs.

Jack Burton, aged 32, of Central Grange, St Helens Auckland was summonsed to court and pleaded guilty to both offences having been charged with trespassing on land with the intent to search or pursue hares and being equipped to search or pursue hares and was ordered to pay a total £298 in fines.

On Sunday November 6 2022, officers were called to Grange Lane in North Frodingham following reports of a group of men hare coursing.

The rural task force was deployed and upon attended located five men and dogs described as lurchers on the land without permissions.

All five men received a summonsed to attend court in connection with the incident.

Rural Crime Officer PC Rich Fussey, who led the investigation, said: “I am really pleased with the outcome at court as we have continued in our targeted activity to disrupt and combat hare coursing in our communities.

“Under new legislation, this is the first disqualification order of its kind, meaning Craig York, James McMeekin and Michael McMeekin are unable to own, keep or participate in keeping sighthounds for 12 months.

“I hope this outcome sends a message to those who wish to conduct hare coursing activity that Humberside is a no-go area and that the Rural Task Force seek to take robust action to deter and prosecute those committing these types of offences.