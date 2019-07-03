Five suspected county lines drug dealers arrested in Scarborough

Five suspected “county lines” drug dealers have been arrested in Scarborough.

Just after 5pm on Tuesday July 5, police officers carrying out proactive patrols in the Queen Street area saw what they believed was a drug deal taking place.

They followed the suspects to a flat nearby where they also seized numerous items suspected of being used in the supply of drugs, including a large amount of cash, mobile phones and wraps of suspected class A drugs. They also discovered a number of people at the flat who were not the rightful residents.

In total five people were arrested on suspicion of the following offences:

A 19-year-old man from London was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and money laundering.

A 17-year-old boy from London was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and obstructing the police

An 18-year-old woman from London and a man, 33 and a woman, 42, both from Scarborough, were all arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

The 18-year-old and 17-year-old remain in police custody at this time, the rest have been released while under investigation.

County lines is the term given to drug dealers who travel from urban areas to sell drugs in smaller county towns, using mobile phones to advertise their drugs.

Anyone who suspects drug dealing is taking place in their neighbourhood should call the police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.