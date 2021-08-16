Five teenagers injured in suspected drink and drug driving crash near Scarborough

A male teenager was arrested at the scene following the crash.

North Yorkshire Police received a report of a crash at about 11.30pm on Friday 13 August 2021, on Bickley Gate, Langdale End, near Scarborough.

Officers said the crash involved a red Citroën C3 car, which left the road and collided with a tree.

Five teenage occupants – three male and two female – were injured.

Two of them, a male and female teenager, suffered serious injuries and remain in hospital.

A male teenager was arrested at the scene on suspicion of drink driving, drug driving, and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Officers are appealing for anyone with information or dashcam footage of the collision, or the car involved prior to the crash, to get in touch.