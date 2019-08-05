Flat-screen TV and Playstation 4 among items stolen during break-in at Scarborough property

A property on North Marine Road has been burgled.

The incident happened between 5pm on July 30 and 2am on August 3 near Trafalgar Square.

A 50" black flat-screen television with chrome legs, a 3D DVD/BluRay player, Playstation 4 and a number of games were stolen.

A spokesperson from North Yorkshire Police said: "The premises in question on this occasion were sadly left insecure - please ensure all doors and windows are kept locked and secured at all times to prevent becoming the victim of criminal acts.

"If you saw anything suspicious between these times or have any CCTV, dash camera footage or doorbell footage which may cover the North Marine Road area, please get in touch with PC 857 Ben Stanyon.

"Please contact 101, select option 2 and ask for '857' or Ben Stanyon, alternatively email on Ben.Stanyon857@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk."