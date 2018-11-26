Football fan booted off train after Birmingham City v Sheffield Wednesday match

A drunken football fan from the Whitby area was kicked off a train at Derby railway station after refusing to show police or staff his ticket.



A court heard how Jason Greene was travelling back to Yorkshire with fans of Sheffield Wednesday, who had been beaten 3-1 at Birmingham City earlier that day.

Lynn Bickley, prosecuting, said: “Because there were so many Sheffield fans on the train the police were helping the two trains guards as they moved through the carriages checking tickets.

“When they got to the carriage the defendant was on, he and some of the football supporters started chanting, swearing and punching out at the train carriage.

“This defendant became argumentative, refusing to show his ticket and he and some of the other people on the train were warned about the language they were using.”

Miss Bickley said one of the Sheffield Wednesday fans told Greene, 47, to “shut up” and shown the guards his ticket but his response was to swear at that fan.

She said: “At that stage the police told the defendant he would be ejected at the next station, which was Derby.

“They said his eyes began to bulge and he said to the rest of the group ‘I will see you in Sheffield’ before telling one of the police officers to ‘jog on’.

“At Derby he was asked to leave the service but refused so officers tried to push him from the train but he pushed back, becoming aggressive, and continuing to struggle on the platform.”

Miss Bickley said Greene, of The Green, Goathland, has a previous conviction for an incident involving football.

He pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly but denied the incident was football-related.

Defending himself, Greene was asked what he had to say about the offending.

He replied: “I had not even been to the football, I was not even with this crowd of supporters.

“I had got a train ticket, it was on my phone but I could not get it up on my phone.

“This police officer just grabbed my phone off me and that was it.

“I’m not working, I don’t claim benefits.”

Greene was asked: “You receive no income?”

He replied: “No.”

Magistrates handed Greene a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered him to pay £85 prosecution costs and a £20 victim surcharge.

On the day of the offence, the Owls were beaten 3-1 at St Andrews by Birmingham.

A Steven Fletcher goal gave Wednesday a 19th minute lead only for Connor Mahoney, Lukas Jutkiewicz and Che Adams giving the Blues a 3-1 victory.