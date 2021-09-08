Former manager of Castle Howard in court charged with second set of alleged sex offences

Simon Howard, 65, is now also charged with two counts of attempted rape against a girl and indecently assaulting her.

Mr Howard was already facing charges of indecent assault and incitement to gross indecency against an under-age girl in 1984.

Mr Howard’s case was heard at York Crown Court yesterday (Tues).

York Crown Court

He is yet to enter pleas to the charges.

Judge Simon Hickey adjourned the case for a further hearing on October 8.