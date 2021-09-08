Former manager of Castle Howard in court charged with second set of alleged sex offences
A former manager of Castle Howard has appeared in court charged with a second set of alleged sexual offences.
Wednesday, 8th September 2021, 10:45 am
Updated
Wednesday, 8th September 2021, 10:50 am
Simon Howard, 65, is now also charged with two counts of attempted rape against a girl and indecently assaulting her.
Mr Howard was already facing charges of indecent assault and incitement to gross indecency against an under-age girl in 1984.
Mr Howard’s case was heard at York Crown Court yesterday (Tues).
He is yet to enter pleas to the charges.
Judge Simon Hickey adjourned the case for a further hearing on October 8.
Mr Howard, now of Wellham Road, Norton, ran Castle Howard for more than 30 years but is no longer involved with the estate.