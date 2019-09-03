Former Mayor of Filey charged with child sex offences

The former Mayor of Filey appeared in court yesterday charged with offences relating to sexual assault.

David Hudghton, of Wharfedale, Filey, appeared at Scarborough Magistrates Court charged with 20 offences against a girl under 13-years-old.

Eighteen of those offences are for assaulting a girl under 13 and two charges for causing or inciting a girl under 13.

The 78-year-old spoke only to confirm his name, address, date of birth and nationality.

He is yet to admit or deny the charges.

Hudghton has been granted conditional bail until he appears before York Crown Court later this month.