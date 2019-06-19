Four drivers caught using their mobile phones behind the wheel on A64 during rush hour

North Yorkshire Police observed four driver using their phones behind the wheel this morning.

Camera enforcement officers deployed on the A64 during rush hour - with one driver appearing not to notice the Safety Camera Van.

A spokesperson from North Yorkshire Police Traffic Bureau, said: " Mobile phones are huge distractions. The offences will be processed where the enquiries will begin.

"Using your mobile phone whilst driving will land you with a £200 fine and 6 points on your licence.

"Please put your phone away and #StaySafe."