Fourth member of Scarborough machete gang can now be named

A teenager who was part of a gang which terrorised a man in his Scarborough home can now be identified.

Aaron Griffiths, aged 19, could not be identified at the end of last week's trial, because of other court proceedings which were ongoing.

But that case has been dropped after he was jailed for nine years after admitting possession of a bladed article and robbery.

Griffiths, of no fixed abode, wielded a 14-inch machete and told the victim that he would be stabbed if he didn’t keep quiet and follow orders, York Crown Court heard.