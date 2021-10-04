Police outside the Grand Hotel

North Yorkshire Police evacuated the building and surrounding hotels the Palm Court, Bike & Boot, Premier Inn and Travelodge this morning and erected an 100-metre cordon around the area but have not given an update or clarified the nature of the incident since.

However, an email sent to North Yorkshire county councillors and seen by the Yorkshire Post confirms that a bomb threat has been made and that the North Yorkshire Local Resilience Forum met at 4pm to discuss matters. The meeting was given a 'silver' level of urgency.

There has also been congestion in the town centre caused by the road closures.

A cordon is in place