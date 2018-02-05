Graves vandalised in Scarborough

Police are investigating after a number of graves were vandalised in Scarborough.

A post on Scarborough Police's Facebook page stated: "On Sunday 4th February officers attended an incident at the Woodlands Cemetery in Scarborough.

By Bill Chatt

"There has been significant damage to some of the grass and some grave stones.

"Please be reassured that this incident is being investigated by officers and we have a suspect for the damage.

"If a family members gravestone has been damaged following the incident please contact 101 and quote ref 12180020484."

Cllr Bill Chatt, Scarborough Borough Council Cabinet Member for Public Health and Housing said:

“I am sickened to report that what appears to be a despicable act of vandalism during the weekend has caused damage to a large grassed section at Woodlands Cemetery and some of the gravestones within that area.

“It is obvious from the destruction left behind that the damage has been caused by a car and this has been backed up by an eye witness account. The crucial evidence from that witness has been passed onto North Yorkshire Police, who have already begun their investigation.

“Our Bereavement Services staff are in the process of contacting the owners of the graves that have been damaged to reassure them that the matter is being taken seriously and to discuss with them how they would like the graves to be repaired and cleaned. This will understandably be an upsetting time for grave owners and their families and I extend my sympathy to all those that have been affected.

“Anyone who has information that could help North Yorkshire Police with their investigation should report it via the non-emergency number 101.”