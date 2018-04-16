Have you seen missing Bridlington man as fears grow for his safety?

Concern is growing for the welfare of a Bridlington man following him being discharged from hospital.

Michael Sales, aged 40, was last seen as he was discharged from Scarborough Hospital on Saturday at around 1.45pm.

North Yorkshire Police says it is "very concerned" for Michael as he is vulnerable and has not been in contact with his family which is out of character.

He is described as white, 5’ 9” tall of slim build and if anyone has seen him or knows where he is call 101 quoting log 667 14/04/