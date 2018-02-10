Have you seen this missing Scarborough man?

Police have issued an urgent appeal to find a missing Scarborough man.

Mike Smythe was last seen in York on Thursday afternoon but police say he has links to Goole and Bridlington as well as Scarborough.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "Officers are growing increasingly concerned for Mike’s welfare and are appealing the public for information as to his whereabouts."

He is described as white, around 5ft 9ins tall, of heavy build and has grey hair and hazel eyes.

If you think you might have seen him or have information call police on 101 but dial 999 if you have an immediate sighting of him, a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police added.

