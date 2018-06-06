Heartbreak for Scarborough couple as burglars steal jewellery, designer clothes and money saved for wedding

A couple from Scarborough have been left heartbroken after money saved up for their wedding was stolen by burglars.

Around £2,000 in cash was taken along with jewellery and designer clothing, some of which is not sold in the UK.

The couple's home in Filey Road was broken into some time between 7.15am and 4pm on Friday, although further enquiries have led officers to believe the burglary was likely to have taken place between 1pm and 3pm.

Detective Constable Vicki Millington said: “Understandably, this incident has left the home owners heartbroken and extremely shaken.

“Burglary is a deeply upsetting offence as your home is the one place you should feel safe. When intruders enter your home the feeling of security is taken away from you and, therefore, we will do all we can to find those responsible and bring them to justice."

A member of the public has already come forward and provided information about a dark coloured hatchback car seen parked in a suspicious manner near the property on the day of the burglary.

The car was described as having a large exhaust with tinted windows.

North Yorkshire Police today said they want to hear from anyone who believes they know the owner of this car as a matter of urgency.

Officers are also keen to trace the owner of a drone or speak to anyone who saw a drone flying in the area on the day of the burglary as they believe the drone operator may also have information vital to the investigation.

Det Con Millington said: “I would urge anyone who has information, no matter how insignificant you may feel it is, to contact me so we can try and reunite this couple with their belongings.”

The stolen items include a distinctive royal blue North Face jacket which includes a purple hood and cuff sleeves, a ladies Canada Goose coat, a Tag Heur watch and a Michael Kors watch.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious around the time of the offence or who has since seen any of the distinctive stolen items is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference 12180096895.

Information can also be provided anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.