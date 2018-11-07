Homes evacuated after suspicious package found in Bridlington

Workmen have found a suspicious package and a number of weapons at an empty property in West Street

Police were called by contractors working in a building who found the items earlier today.

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal team and emergency services are at the scene and the area has been cordoned off, which police say 'will remain in place until further notice'.

A spokesman for Humberside Police said: "Some premises have been evacuated as requested by EOD to allow them to assess and safely dispose of the package."