North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses after a traffic cone was thrown at a house window in Filey.

The incident which smashed the window on West Avenue, Filey, happened at around midnight on Friday June 14.

A spokesperson from Filey Police said: "If you witnessed this incident please contact the police or if you live in the area with private CCTV could we ask that you review your footage to assist with our enquiries."

Quote reference number 12190107415.