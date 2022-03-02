Humberside Police issues heritage crime alert following thefts at churches in other areas

Humberside Police is asking people to challenge anyone who is carrying out work in churchyards.

There has been a number of thefts from churchyards nationally where paving stones have been lifted and stolen.

Humberside is abundant with sites and areas of heritage and cultural significance – from listed buildings, registered parks and gardens, scheduled monuments and even a protected battle ground.

Rural Task Force Sergeant Jenna Jones said: “As a team we understand the importance of protecting this heritage for future generations. Once it’s lost, stolen or damaged it is truly irreplaceable.

“We have not had any reports of this type of theft but wanted to make our communities aware of it.

“I wanted to make sure we shared this with our rural communities and help to prevent any similar incident in our area.

“Stone paving slabs have been lifted from paths surrounding churches in Derbyshire and Lancashire, causing serious financial loss and inconvenience.

“I would ask for people to keep an eye out for anyone acting suspiciously and to challenge anyone who is carrying out work in church yards. Anyone legitimately working will be happy to be asked.

“If you think something is wrong or you see anything suspicious please call us on 101 and report your concerns.

“If there is a crime in process always call 999.