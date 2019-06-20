IN COURT: These people were sentenced by Scarborough magistrates in early June

The following have been dealt with at Scarborough Magistrates' Court earlier this month. Details are as given by the court office, numbers after name refer to age, not house number. Addresses Scarborough unless stated.

Ashley Stephen Grime, 28, of Fieldstead Crescent, Newby: jailed for 16 weeks, restraining order given, and ordered to pay £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs for pursuing a course of conduct that amounted to harassment, and three charges of assault.

Stacey Marie Ludford, 29, of Church Street, Whitby: jailed for 16 weeks, restraining order given, and ordered to pay £115 victim surcharge for two charges of assault, breaching a community order and a conditional discharge order, and original offence of theft.

Benjamin Watkins, 36, of Esplanade Gardens: fined £250 and ordered to pay £150 compensation, £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs, and excluded from L'Amour nightclub for 12 months, for assault.

Daniel Agar, 32, of Northwold Road, Eastfield: fined £230 and ordered to pay £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs, and banned from driving for 22 months, for drink-driving.

Rowan Eric Breckon, 30, of Dale View, Stainsacre, Whitby: fined £66 and ordered to pay £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs for drunk and disorderly behaviour.

Steven David Haggarty, 31, of Seamer Road: fined £150 and ordered to pay £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs, and banned from driving for 14 months, for drink-driving.

Aaron James Harris, 21, c/o Alga Terrace: community order made including rehabilitation activity requirement and 160 hours unpaid work over 12 months, restraining order made and ordered to pay £100 compensation, for assault and three charges of assaulting police officers.

Jonathan Lee Stevens, 27, of Westbourne Grove: community order made including rehabilitation activity requirement and 80 hours unpaid work over 12 months, restraining order made and ordered to pay £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs, for two charges of criminal damage.

Sally Anne Sonley, 60, of Nawton, Helmsley: jailed for 26 weeks suspended for 24 months, ordered to pay £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs, and banned from driving for 60 months, for driving while disqualified and drink-driving.

Neil John Blake, 37, of Royal Avenue: ordered to pay £50 compensation to Morrisons and £42 compensation to Debenhams for two charges of theft.

Rhonda Carlin, 48, of North Marine Road: discharged conditionally for two years, and ordered to pay £20 victim surcharge, for using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour.

Kieran Isherwood, 23, of Waterstead Crescent, Whitby: community order made including rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to pay £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs, for, as an offender under the Sexual Offences Act 2003, failing to notify of change of address when required.

Mark Shane Sansom, 47, of Pavilion Square: community order made including rehabilitation activity requirement and 80 hours unpaid work over 12 months, banned from driving for 24 months and ordered to pay £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs, for taking a vehicle without consent, and drink-driving.