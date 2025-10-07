The information and pictures used in this article have been supplied by North Yorkshire Police.
If you recognise anyone in the images, contact North Yorkshire Police by calling 101.
Alternatively, you can pass on information anonymously through independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.
1. Shane Cooper
Shane Cooper, 36, from Bradford, is wanted in connection with an investigation into vehicle theft and failing to answer bail when required to do so Photo: North Yorkshire Police
2. Aaron Telford
Aaron Telford, 31, from Thirsk, is wanted by police for questioning following an incident of criminal damage and breaching bail conditions Photo: North Yorkshire Police
3. Shaun Clarke
Shaun Clarke, aged 33, from Harrogate, is wanted on suspicion of burglary, assault and criminal damage Photo: North Yorkshire Police
4. Ethan Wells
Ethan Wells, 23, whose last known address was in Coventry, is wanted for failing to appear at Scarborough Magistrates Court for offences relating to county lines drugs supply Photo: North Yorkshire Police