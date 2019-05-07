Information appeal after incident involving a man carrying a weapon in Malton

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about a report of a man with a weapon in Malton.

The incident happened at The Maltings in Malton at 6.20pm on Wednesday April 29 and involved a man in the area carrying a weapon.

No threats were made and nobody was injured, however the man was arrested on suspicion if possession of a firearm.

He has since been released under investigation while officers conduct enquiries.

Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 1918 Chris Hunter. You can also email chris.hunter@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12190077329.