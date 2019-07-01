Jewellery stolen from property in Scalby, Scarborough, during daytime break-in

Police are investigating a burglary to a Scarborough property.

A property on Hamilton Close in Scalby was burgled between 10.15am and 12.30pm on Friday 28 June. Thieves forced entry to the property and took a number of items of jewellery.

Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident. In particular, officers are interested in establishing if anyone has seen anyone acting suspiciously in Scalby village around these times or if anyone is offered items of jewellery to purchase.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Michelle Neighbour . You can also email michelle.neighbour@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12190116409.