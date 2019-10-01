Jewellery stolen from Scarborough hotel – can you identify any of the items?

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for anyone who recognises this jewellery, in particular those who may have travelled to Scarborough on holiday recently.

Extensive enquiries have taken place following a number of suspected thefts from a hotel in Scarborough.

The stolen items.

With the investigation in its final stages, no victims have been identified in relation to these items.

Anyone who thinks any of this jewellery belongs to them, should contact police stating their full name, address, contact number and any information regarding when and where this jewellery might have been taken from.

Before any items are released police will request proof of ownership.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact 101, select option 2, and ask for AMY MCDOUGALL. You can also email amy.coverdale@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.

One of the stolen rings.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12190078361.

One of the stolen rings.