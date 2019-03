Police have asked for the public’s help in identifying this man.

They said he was involved in a public order incident in the Brunswick Hotel in Manor Street, Bridlington, at around 6pm on Sunday, March 3.

A social media post by Humberside Police said: “He offered everyone in the pub out then jumped over the bar. He is referred to as Jonboy’.

"If you know please call 101 and quote 16/32075/19.”