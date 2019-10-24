Knife wands to be used by door staff at Scarborough bars following stabbing

A Scarborough security firm has taken the decision to introduce knife wands on all their venues in the town centre.

Active Security Solutions which provide security to 10 bars in the town including Snowys, Courtyard, Bar 2 B and Quids Inn, have made the decision following last weekend's incident.

Dave Brook, operations manager for the firm, said: "We do have a search policy on all our premises anyway but we thought we'd take the initiative and introduce the knife wands."

Scarborough Police have loaned Active Security additional wands which they will be distributing to other security firms working at town centre venues. Police may also provide a knife arch.

Mr Book said almost every venue in the town centre should have a knife wand on the door.

Mr Brook continued: "If there's half a dozen people in town have got knives and it stops them bringing them into town and saves a life then it's done its job.

"We don't expect to find any, we hope the deterrent is enough and they'll leave them at home.

"We're all Scarborough lads ourselves, Scarborough born and bred, so we want to say enough's enough and do something to stop it."

He encouraged those going out in town this weekend to be patient when entering venues as door staff carry out advanced searches.

Active Security's managers will also be working the doors alongside staff to ensure everything goes smoothly.