Large group of youths hurl object and abuse at the public at North Yorkshire skatepark

Norton Skate Park.

The "large group of young people" threw an object at a member of the public before subjecting them to verbal abuse.

The incident, which happened at Norton Skatepark on Norton Road, happened between 7 and 8pm on Tuesday, July 13.

Police said there have been a number of instances of antisocial behaviour at the skatepark and ask for anyone with information to get in touch.

The young people involved are believed to be roughly 16-years-old.

Anyone with information should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Jane Jones 1492. You can also email [email protected]

Information can be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.