Large group of youths hurl object and abuse at the public at North Yorkshire skatepark
North Yorkshire Police have launched an appeal after a large group of youths assaulted a member of the public.
The "large group of young people" threw an object at a member of the public before subjecting them to verbal abuse.
The incident, which happened at Norton Skatepark on Norton Road, happened between 7 and 8pm on Tuesday, July 13.
Police said there have been a number of instances of antisocial behaviour at the skatepark and ask for anyone with information to get in touch.
The young people involved are believed to be roughly 16-years-old.
Anyone with information should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Jane Jones 1492. You can also email [email protected]
Information can be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number: 12210159510.