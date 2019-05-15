Large quantity of cash stolen after two males break into car parking machine in Scarborough

Two males have stolen a large quantity of cash from a car parking machine yesterday.

North Yorkshire Police attended the incident in which two unknown males broke into a private 'Pay & Display' car parking machine, seemingly done so using a drill.

The incident took place at around 10.25pm on May 14 on Somerset Terrace, Scarborough - more commonly known as the car park opposite BeeLine Taxis.

North Yorkshire Police are requesting anyone who may have been in the area at the time, who may have seen anything or who may know anything, to get in touch via 101, selecting option 2 and asking for PC 857 STANYON or 524 HOPE.

Alternatively, information can be emailed to Ben.stanyon857@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or James.hope@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Please quote reference number 12190087042.