Leeds United season tickets stolen while householders asleep in bed

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about a burglary in Bedford Street, Scarborough.

It happened overnight on Wednesday 13th December 2017 and involved offender(s) entering a private dwelling, whilst the occupants were asleep in bed.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "The offender(s) stole a number of items from within the house, including two Leeds United Football Club season tickets, before leaving undetected.

"We are conducting enquiries and are requesting the public’s assistance to help determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"In particular, we are appealing for information from anyone who may have any information regarding this burglary or were offered a Leeds Utd football club season ticket.

"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact us on 101, select option 2, and ask for Neale Graham. You can also email Neale.graham@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

"Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12170222202."