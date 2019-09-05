Major investment in policing in North Yorkshire could mean 200 additional police officers

The national campaign to recruit 20,000 new police officers launches today and North Yorkshire’s Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner is urging people to sign up and ‘be a force for all’.

Julia Mulligan says the boost in numbers over the next three years should mean an additional 200 police officers across North Yorkshire and York and want to ensure we receive our fair share.

She wants to ensure that happens by encouraging anyone interested in North Yorkshire to find out more about what being a police officer involves so they can apply to join when the force begins recruitment shortly.

Julia Mulligan, North Yorkshire’s Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, said: “This a huge moment for policing across the country, including here in North Yorkshire, and it will mean more visible policing for our communities in the years ahead – something which I know is one of the priorities of residents and businesses here.

“We are already investing in more police officers to ensure everyone is as safe as possible and feels as safe as possible and it’s hard to underestimate the impact an additional 200 officers will have. The Prime Minister is right to prioritise this, and I welcome his commitment.

“The launch of the new City Task Force in York and the continued investment in our Rural Task Force shows how we are already making a difference in the fight against crime, but this government investment will allow us to do more, be seen more and get more criminals off our streets.

“To get our fair share of officers, we need people to come forward to apply to join North Yorkshire Police. Being a police officer is a demanding role but a vital one for our community and I hope anyone interested takes this opportunity to find out more and apply.”

More details can be found on the new website launching today at www.joiningthepolice.co.uk