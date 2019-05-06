Malton man Kyril McClean jailed for sexual activity with 15-year-old girl

A Malton man has been jailed for eight years, with a four-year extended licence, for engaging in sexual activity with a child.

Kyril John McClean, 27, of Yorkersgate, Malton was found guilty on two counts of engaging in sexual activity with a 15-year-old girl in 2016.

Alongside the prison sentence, McClean was also served a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and will be ordered to sign the sex offenders register for life.

Following a week-long trial held in March 2019, Judge Andrew Stubbs found McClean guilty of the charges and adjourned sentencing until May 2019.

Speaking about the events at York Crown Court, Detective Tracey Brewster said: “I welcome the sentence passed today by the court, which reflects the seriousness and gravity of the offending against the victim by McClean and shows that offences of this kind are completely unacceptable.

“I would like to thank the victim and witnesses for coming forward and their bravery in giving evidence in this case. Without their evidence, securing these convictions would not have been possible.

“Myself and my colleagues are completely committed to protecting victims of crime and the public of North Yorkshire and ensuring offenders like Kyril McClean are put behind bars for a significant amount of time, where they can do no more harm.”