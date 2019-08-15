Man, 18, asks police officer to 'hurry up because his pizza was getting cold' after being stopped in Whitby

After being stopped in Whitby, an 18-year-old man asked a police officer to "hurry up as his pizza was getting cold".

A North Yorkshire Police Officer stopped the driver "after being seen driving a bit quick on some wet roads" last night.

As a result, the officer found that both his front tyres were in a "poor condition" with one below the legal limit.

In his tweet Mark Patterson said: "The three points he will likely receive means his new licence is now very fragile."

Also in Whitby, he also assisted North Yorkshire Police Rural Taskforce with a van which was found to have been uninsured since January.

He added that the "driver assumed policy would automatically renew."