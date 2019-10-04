Man, 21, arrested in connection with moped theft near Staithes

A man has been arrested in connection with the theft of a moped near Staithes.

The red Honda Vision moped was taken from a rural property in the North York Moors near Staithes in the early hours of Wednesday 2 October.

It was recovered, along with other suspected stolen mopeds and bikes, in the back garden of an address in Middlesbrough by North Yorkshire Police Rural Taskforce officers.

Its number plates had been crudely doctored with tape.

A 21-year-old man from Middlesbrough was arrested at the property on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle. He has been released under investigation as enquiries continue.

Meanwhile police have issued the following security advice to moped owners:

● Lock – Use a disc lock to help secure the front brake disc, or a grip lock to secure the brake and throttle controls. You could also use a D-lock on the front wheel to stop it being wheeled away.

● Chain – Thieves often steal a bike by breaking the steering lock and wheeling it away. Use a chain lock through the back wheel (the front wheel can be removed). Secure your bike, with the lock taut to an immovable object such as a ground anchor or street furniture. This will stop thieves from cutting a lock trailing on the ground using an angle grinder. If this is not possible, thread the chain through your bike frame and back wheel.

● Cover – Thieves often ‘shop’ for particular bike models. Using a cover instantly makes it less attractive to them. A cover also provides another time-consuming obstacle for the thief.

A spokesperson from the force said: "Unfortunately security measures can’t guarantee your bike won’t be stolen but, by using multiple security measures, you can make it harder and less attractive for thieves."