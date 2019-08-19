Man, 36, charged with dangerous driving after failing to stop for police in Scarborough

North Yorkshire Police have issued an appeal for witnesses and any dashcam footage after a white Vauxhall Astra drove off from officers in Scarborough.

The incident happened around midday on Saturday August 17 when the car drove off after being requested to pull over on Stoney Haggs Lane.

The vehicle was stopped in traffic a short time later and has since been seized by police.

The driver, a 36-year old man from Hull, was arrested at the scene and has since been charged with a number of offences including failing to stop, dangerous driving and driving without a licence or insurance.

He is set to appear at Scarborough Magistrates Court on Monday September 9 and has also been released under investigation pending the results of a blood test

In a statement police said: "Due to the time of day, the road was fairly busy and officers believe that a number of motorists may have seen the Astra as it made its way down Seamer Moor Lane."

They are appealing to anyone who may have a dashcam fitted to their vehicle which captured some or all of the incident.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Liam Cromack or email liam.cromack@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can also pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12190151364.