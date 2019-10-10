Man, 43, caught with £2,200 worth of stolen items in his car boot - here's what the police found

A man, 43, has been caught with £2,200 worth of stolen items in his car boot.

The driver was stopped by police shortly after he left the Monks Cross area of York on Tuesday October 8.

The stolen items.

Officers found stolen items in his boot which included designer clothes, perfumes and alcohol to the value of £2,200.

The man, from the Hull area, was uninsured, he had taken the vehicle (a Vauxhall Corsa) without the owners’ consent and gave a positive saliva sample for cocaine.

He will appear at York Magistrates Court on October 24.

The stolen goods have been returned to Sainsbury's and John Lewis.