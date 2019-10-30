Man allegedly causes damage to Scarborough takeaway after being told there would be a wait for food

Police in Scarborough are appealing for the public’s assistance to help identify a man in connection with a criminal damage incident at a takeaway.

It happened on Sunday October 20 when a man entered Deals Takeaway on Castle Road.

After being told there would be a wait for food, the man became aggressive towards the owner. He then allegedly caused an extensive amount of damage to the inside of the shop before leaving towards Aberdeen Walk.

Anyone who recognises the man in the CCTV is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for either Liam Cromack or Emma Palmer. Alternatively, you can email liam.cromack@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or emma.palmer@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12190194111 when providing details about this case.