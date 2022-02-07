Man allegedly stole cash dropped by elderly woman in Scarborough’s Aldi
A man is suspected of theft after an elderly woman dropped cash in a Scarborough store.
The suspected theft took place inside the Aldi supermarket store on Northway, Scarborough at around 10.15am on Tuesday February 1.
A significant amount of money was accidentally dropped on the floor by an elderly woman while she was doing her shopping.
It is believed the money was picked up by a man who left the supermarket without handing it in.
North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information to help identify the man in the CCTV image who they would like to speak to in relation to the matter.
If you can help, email [email protected]
Alternatively, call 101, select option 2, and ask for Rowan Haywood.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote reference number 12220018314 when providing details.