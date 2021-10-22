North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses after an assault in Scarborough town centre.

The attack happened on Harcourt Place, near Bar2B, and involved two men being assaulted by a man and a woman at 11.50pm on Friday October 15.

One victim was knocked to the floor and the other victim sustained a bloody nose and swollen cheek. Both were given first aid at the scene.

Police are now appealing for witnesses and information, particularly about the woman who was involved in the incident.

She is described as having long blonde hair, wearing a white and brown/black furry jacket, black jeans, white trainers, and carrying a small shoulder black handbag.

A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the offence. He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

A police spokesperson said: "Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police. Dial 101, select option 2 and ask for Dave Brant. You can also email [email protected]

"Please quote reference number 12210222473 when passing on any information.