Man arrested for carrying a knife during Royal British Legion parade in Scarborough

A man has been arrested for carrying a knife during Sunday's Remembrance parade in Scarborough.

Officers from Scarborough's Neighbourhood Policing Team who were patrolling the Royal British Legion event received a report of a male carrying a knife.



Police officers stopped and searched the suspect, who has been arrested on suspicion of being in possession of a bladed article.



A spokesperson from the team said: "We would like to thank the person who spoke to officers in relation to this. We would further like to appeal to that person to make contact with us via 101 to assist us further in the investigation."